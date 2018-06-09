Police focusing on 8-mile stretch for missing teen Nathaniel Bishop

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The search for a missing Chesterfield Township 15-year-old continues Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Township police will be on the lookout for Nathaniel Bishop, who ran away from home on May 25.

The search team is covering both residential and wooded areas from 23 Mile to 26 Mile, and both east and west of Gratiot. The search began at 8 a.m. at Higgins Elementary School.

"Although appreciated, at this time we are not asking for volunteer participation in the search effort," police said in a statement.

Nathaniel is 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, riding a gray mountain bike. He is considered missing and endangered.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Chesterfield Police Department at 586-949-3813.

