Police locate 3 missing children in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police in West Michigan issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for three children on Monday.

Here's the info from WOOD:

Authorities in Ottawa County are asking for the public's help in locating three missing children. Police said that an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Smith, 10-year-old Kaidence Enriquez and 8-year-old Walter Enriquez.

The sheriff's office said they are believed to be with their biological mother Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend Jamichael Smith. They were last known to be driving a 2006 gray Volkswagen Passat with Michigan license plate DVW5016.

UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, Capt. Mark Bennett said all of the children were found and are fine. They have been turned over to their guardian.

They were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 70000 block of Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.

Investigators believe they may be in the Grand Rapids area.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

