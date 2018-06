This girl was found wandering in Eastpointe on June 21, 2018. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - The Eastpointe Police Department has located the family of a young girl with autism who was found wandering Thursday near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Police provided the attached photo of the girl.

"She is autistic and cannot provide much information about where she lives," reads a statement from police.

Anyone with information about this girl needs to contact Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100 ext. 1.

