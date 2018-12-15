Police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen near Chelsea

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who might be in danger, officers said Saturday.

Emily Long was last seen Thursday night in the area of I-94 and M-52, near Chelsea. Emily has not been in contact with her family since, and no one has information about where she may be.

Emily is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police have not released any information about who she might be with.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911.

