Police looking for 72-year-old Detroit woman with dementia

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Lillian Hartman was last seen by her sister at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Hartman was walking southbound from her home in the 19000 block of Edinborough Road.

Hartman is described as black, 5-foot-5, 160 pounds and dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray skull cap and an all-black shirt with "Detroit City" on the back.

Although Hartman suffers from dementia, she is in good physical condition.

If you have any information about Hartman's whereabouts, call Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

