Police looking for endangered missing man last seen in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are looking for an endangered missing man last seen in Southfield.

Ronald John Kramarz, 55, was last seen on October 10 walking near the 24000 block of Lee Baker Drive in Southfield, investigators said.

Kramarz is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Police said he has white and gray hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Kramarz has been entered in the Law Enforcement Information Network as a Missing Person – Endangered.

Anyone with information on Kramarz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 248-796-5500.

