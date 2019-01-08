Police: Missing Lansing teen could be in Detroit area

Lansing police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was recently reported missing by family.

Here's the info from police:

Brianna Marie Hunter

16 yrs. 5'1" 115 lbs

Brianna's family recently reported her missing. She might be in the Eaton Rapids, Charlotte, or Detroit MI area.

Help return her home safe to family. Call POLICE if you have information: Lansing Police Department - 517-483-4600, Lansing Police Detective Brittany Roberts - 517-483-4654

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.