Police say missing 18-year-old Ohio girl found safe in Florida

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 18-year-old girl from Ohio who went missing has been found safe in Florida, according to authorities.

Police are now saying she was found in Volusia County, Florida.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Van Buren Township

Heavenly Sloan was reported missing by her parents Saturday after she didn't come home to Middletown, Ohio, after a trip to Ypsilanti.

Her family said she would never take off. They believe someone took her.

According to the family, she was visiting Michigan for a family reunion that was held Friday in Ypsilanti.

On Saturday morning, she’d spoke to her father and told him that she was stopping at a bank, getting gas and would be heading back home to Ohio. Sloan made a stop at a friend’s home at the Kirk Ridge Apartments in Ypsilanti, and was said to have been there until her departure at 3 a.m.

Her family handed out flyers all over western Wayne County. On Thursday, they came across another family doing the same thing for their missing 16-year-old, last seen Sunday in Trenton.

Heavenly Sloan (WDIV)

