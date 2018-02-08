Police search for 12-year-old boy missing from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from Detroit's west side since Tuesday.

Police said Curon Hayes was last seen Tuesday by his mother at their home in the 18700 block of Shiawassee Drive.

His mother said she left for work at 5:30 a.m. when Curon was still at home. When she returned from work, Curon wasn't there and didn't return from school.

She said she thought Curon was at a friend's house, but when he didn't return Wednesday, she called the school and learned he hadn't showed up Wednesday.

This is the first time Curon has gone missing, his mother said.

Police describe Curon as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, a short black Afro and brown eyes.

Curon was last seen wearing a blue coat, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, red shirt and black pants.

Curon is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Curon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600 or 313-596-5640.

