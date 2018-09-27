Police search for 69-year-old woman missing in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Andrea Rose Gurwin walked away from the Kadima Activity Center at 15999 12 Mile Road in Southfield on Sept. 18 and hasn't been seen since, officials said.

Staff members followed Gurwin south along 12 Mile Road, but lost sight of her. They believe she boarded a bus.

Gurwin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red headband, red pants, black shoes and a black shirt.

Staff members said they don't know where Gurwin would go because she doesn't have family members or friends nearby.

Anyone who has information about Gurwin's whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

