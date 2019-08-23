Police search for man with dementia who walked away from nursing home in Livonia

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 71-year-old Livonia man who was last seen early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police and Livonia police are searching for Dimitri Marinov, who is missing from the St. Jude Nursing Home in the 34000 block of Ann Arbor Trail in Livonia.

Marinov left the nursing home on foot about 12:30 a.m. Friday and has not been seen since. He suffers from dementia and anxiety, police said. Due to a past brain injury, Marinov lacks cognitive skills, police said.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 165 and 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a peach colored shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

