DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Amya Cain was last seen in the 4600 block of 35th Street at about 11 a.m. She left home without permission and has failed to return.

Cain is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue coat, jeans and black and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5400.