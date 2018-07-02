Police search for missing 15-year-old girl in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - The Roseville Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Spoutz got into an argument with her mother and left her home during the afternoon of June 30. She never returned.

Savannah is 5-foot-6, 135 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the area of the Speedway gas station near Hayes and 10 Mile. She was last seen wearing black gym pants, a green T-shirt and carrying a brown Calvin Klein bag.

If you know where Savannah is located, call Roseville police at 586-775-2100 or 586-777-6700.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.