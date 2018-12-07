Police search for missing 15-year-old girl last seen at Detroit gas station

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday at a Detroit gas station.

Amariona Mayfield was last seen around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station in the 1400 block of East Outer Drive, police said.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has black and blonde thick braids and was last seen wearing a black bodysuit, stone-washed jeans, a black jacket with fur around the hood and a pink and black backpack with hearts on it.

Amariona is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information about Amariona's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

