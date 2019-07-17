Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Washtenaw County

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday in Washtenaw County.

Xena Lynn Costa was last seen around 4 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 6600 block of Jackson Road in Scio Township, according to authorities.

Her bicycle was left at her home and she isn't answering her cellphone, officials said.

Costa is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blond hair that's shaved on the sides and has piercings in her nose and lip, police said.

Anyone who has information on Costa's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711.

