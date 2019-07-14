Police search for missing 2-year-old in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - Police are looking for a 2-year-old boy who went missing Saturday.

According to the River Rouge Police Department, 2-year-old Jeremiah Jackson had just finished playing in a small pool with family at a home on Pine Street. Family said they took him inside at about 4 p.m. to change his diaper. When the family member who was watching him fell asleep, it is believed Jeremiah went out the back door.

Police, family and friends have been searching for him. He was last seen wearing only a diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the River Rouge Police Department at 313-842-8700.

