Police search for missing 43-year-old woman last seen in Detroit in December

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen in December.

Tomeka Brown was last seen Dec. 1 in Detroit, according to her son.

He said he received a message from his mother stating that she was in Atlanta without any of her personal items.

Tomeka Brown (WDIV)

Police in Atlanta were contacted, but officials said Brown might still be in Detroit.

Her son said she has a mental health condition and has gone missing two times in the past year.

Brown is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

