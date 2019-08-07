Police search for missing Michigan teens last seen June 28

Kyle VanHorn (L) and Kalob VanHorn (R) were last seen in Sunfield Township on June 28, 2019.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - The search continues for two Michigan teens who were last seen on June 28.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert on Wednesday, Aug. 7 for two Eaton County teenagers.

16-year-old Kyle VanHorn and 17-year-old Kalob VanHorn have been missing from Sunfield since Friday, June 28, 2019.

Kyle VanHorn is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes. He is 5'6" and weighs 150 pounds.

Kalob VanHorn is a white male with brown hair, brown eyes. He's 5'10" and weighs 203 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenagers is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907 or 1-800-843-5678.

