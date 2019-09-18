Police search for missing Monroe County man last seen leaving work in Toledo

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing Monroe County man who was last seen leaving work in Toledo.

Officials said Dillin Michael Rinne was last seen leaving Faurecia Exhaust System in Toledo around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Rinne has not been seen or heard from since, according to authorities.

He was last seen driving a red 1999 Ford F-150 extended cab, two-door pickup truck with Michigan license plate EAR 4670.

Dillin Michael Rinne's pickup truck (WDIV)

Rinne is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both arms and hands, and a tattoo across his chest that reads, "Count Your Blessings."

Both of Rinne's ears are gauged, and he has two piercings under his bottom lip, officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.

