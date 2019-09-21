Police search for missing mother from Grosse Ile

GROSSE ILE, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing mother of three from Grosse Ile.

Christine Carol Chiles, 51, was last seen at about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. She left her home and hasn't been seen since.

Members of the community searched the island for clues with help from helicopters, police K-9 units and dive teams.

Multiple police departments, including the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Coast Guard, have partnered to try to find Chiles.

Police said they want residents to help search for Chiles but not to interfere with the investigation.

"I appreciate people volunteering to help us locate her," said Grosse Ile police Lt. Kenneth Pelland. "But we do need to put out an air of caution. We don't want this out of control. If someone finds something suspicious, they need to not touch it and call us. Let us handle anything that is found."

Anyone with information on Chiles' whereabouts is asked to contact the Grosse Ile Police Department at 734-676-7100.

Christine Carol Chiles (WDIV)

