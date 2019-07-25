Police search for runaway Mount Clemens teenager missing for 5 days

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Macomb County deputies are searching for a runaway teenager who has been missing from his home for five days.

Daejon Markham, 13, left his home Saturday in Mount Clemens and hasn't been seen since, police said.

He is believed to be in the Detroit area, according to authorities.

Markham is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has short brown Afro-style hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Markham is believed to be wearing black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Markham's location is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-469-9358.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.