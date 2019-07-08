Police searching for missing 18-year-old woman last seen in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman who was last seen in Van Buren Township early Sunday.

Police said Heavenly Sloan was also seen in the Monroe County area Saturday.

She was in a silver 2009 Pontiac G6 with tinted back windows and Ohio license plate HNK 2019.

Sloan is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing black sandals and dark-colored ripped jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Sloan's whereabouts is asked to call Van Buren police at 734-699-8930 or their local police department.

