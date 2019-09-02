Police searching for missing 64-year-old Detroit man

DETROIT - Police are searching for missing 64-year-old Kevin Patterson who was last seen in the 16500 block of Chandler Park Drive on Sunday.

Police said Patterson was outside on the front porch and discovered missing at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Patterson is 6 feet tall with a medium brown complexion, gray hair, mustache and missing teeth.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans. Patterson is in good physical condition, but has mental health issues.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Patterson is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.