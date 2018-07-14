Police seek 14-year-old girl missing from Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Niyla Stitt was last seen by family members Thursday night, leaving her residence in the 15000 block of Pierson Street. It is believed that she ran away in fear of getting in trouble.

She was last seen wearing a blue Golden State Warriors shirt and blue jeans or blue jean shorts.

Niyla is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Niyla are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800.

