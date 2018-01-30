Police seek 16-year-old girl missing after leaving Jet's Pizza in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Clinton Township are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing after leaving Jet's Pizza.

Police said Daylynn Marie Baker was reported missing from the Jet's Pizza at 37525 Harper Avenue in Clinton Township.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday near Montgomery and Linwood streets in Detroit, police said. She was wearing a black Jet's Pizza T-shirt, a burgundy coat and black pants.

Daylynn needs to take medicine for diabetes, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 586-493-7850.

