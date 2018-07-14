Police seek 3 missing children from Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are searching for three children who went missing early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 14-year-old Kaiuan Johnson-Price, 13-year-old Kemaria Johnson-Price and 9-year-old Shamar Johnson-Price were last seen at their home in the 19000 block of Blackstone Street at 1:30 a.m.

Their step-mother noticed they were gone at 3 a.m., nothing they possibly left through an open window. She believes they may have gone to a relatives' home.

Kaiuan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Kemaria is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue or turquoise shirt and blue jean shorts.

Shamar is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray button-up shirt, blue jean shorts and blue shoes.

All three children are in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen them or knows about their whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.