Police seek man last seen in Redford Township after car found heavily damaged on I-96 in Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are trying to locate a man whose vehicle was found heavily damaged on I-96 and Greenfield Road in Detroit.

Police said Tyler Lee Frick, 21, was last seen leaving the area of 19330 Darby Street in Redford Township in his 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

Frick is described as white with green eyes and brown hair. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Frick has tattoos on both arms and hands. He has roses tattooed on his left arm.

He was wearing gray sweatpants and a brown or maroon zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about Frick's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Michigan State Police 2nd District Dispatch at 313-237-2450.

