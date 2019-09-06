Police seek man missing from Detroit's west side for more than month

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who has been missing since Aug. 1.

Police said Brandon Cole, 32, was last seen by family in the 16100 block of Bentler Street.

Cole is described as having a light complexion and braided hair. He has facial hair. Cole is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Police said Cole is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

