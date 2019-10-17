Police seek man who disappeared after truck broke down in northern Michigan

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. - A northern Michigan man disappeared after his truck broke down Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to police, Devin Daily, 21, called his father about 4 p.m. to tell him his Chevrolet Colorado broke down on Phelps Road near Ary Road in Maple Township, a mile from his Brutus home.

Police said Daily's father told him to stay at the truck, but Daily said he was going to walk home through the woods.

His father went to the truck, but Daily was not there. The last known location of his phone was the truck. The phone was in that area at about 6 p.m. before it was turned off.

Police said Daily was last seen in person about 10 a.m. Wednesday when he left home to go to an urgent care for a minor illness. He was wearing shorts and a white tank top.

Police are searching for Daily, and they said a K-9 unit will help.

Anyone with information on Daily's whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord at 989-732-2778.

