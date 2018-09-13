Police seek missing 12 year-old boy from St. Clair County

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is searching for 12 year-old Timothy Brent-Paul Armstead.

According to investigators, Armstead left his home Wednesday afternoon in Fort Gratiot Township following an argument with his mother and has not returned.

He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve "long underwear style" shirt with snowboarding outline, black track pants and black and white striped Sketchers.

Armstead also has a scar running through the middle of his right eyebrow.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 810-985-8115.

Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Armstead.

