Police seek missing 13-year-old Detroit boy

DETROIT - Police are asking for help in the search of a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jaquan Brown left his home on Jan. 24 and failed to return. He was last seen on July 31 at a basketball court near the intersection of Warren Avenue and Canyon Street. His mother approached him and he fled. He has not been seen since.

Jaquan is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts.

Jaquan is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Jaquan Brown is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540.

