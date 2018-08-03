Police seek missing 15-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT - Police are looking for Tayanna Henry, a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Tayanna was last seen by her mother at their residence in the 13600 block of Linhurst Street. Her mother stated that Tayanna was on her way to her friend's home.

This is the first time Tayanna has been missing.

Tayanna is 5 feet 2 inches tall with medium complexion and dimples on her face. She was last seen wearing a white shirt.

Police said Tayanna is in good physical condition, but in poor mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Tayanna Henry is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940.

