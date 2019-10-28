Police seek missing 15-year-old Port Huron girl last seen in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing Port Huron teen who was last seen Sunday in Detroit.

Toni Board, 15, was in the city to attend a funeral, police said. She was last seen in the 10900 block of Craft Street on Sunday.

Police said Board left the area in a gray Ford Fusion with a Michigan license plate.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and orange flip-flops.

Police said Board is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

