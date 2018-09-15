Police seek missing 16-year-old girl from Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police are looking for Tashiana Taylor, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 19100 block of Sherwood Street..

Her mother said Tashiana left the location without permission and did not return.

Tashiana is 5 feet tall and has a slim build. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, a black jacket and red gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen Tashiana Taylor or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1100.

