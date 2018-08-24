Police seek missing 16-year-old girl from Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers district

DETROIT - Police are looking for Klara Banks, a 16-year-old girl who was last seen early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Newport Street.

Her mother said she last saw her at about midnight. Klara left the location without permission and did not return. Her family is very concerned and say this is her first time running away.

Klara was last seen wearing a light-gray camisole and light-gray jogging pants. She is 5 feet 2 inches with a slim build and is good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Klara Banks or knows her whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

