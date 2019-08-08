Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Woods man who has health issues

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing Grosse Pointe Woods man who was last seen Wednesday in Highland Park.

Police said James Howard Smith, 66, has several health issues and requires the use of an oxygen tank.

Smith's daughter talked to him on the phone about 1 a.m. Police said he may have been headed to the Woodward Inn in Highland Park. He does not drive.

Smith is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said. No further description was provided.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-343-2410.

