Port Huron police investigating disappearance of 23-year-old man

PORT HURON, Mich. - Police in Port Huron are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing last week.

Sulejman Murgic was reported missing July 18 when his family said he disappeared from his home in the 2800 block of 15th Avenue in Port Huron.

Family members have tried to find Murgic and his black 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck, but he has not been found. It is unusual for him not to keep in contact with his family, officials said.

Investigators don't believe foul play is involved in his disappearance.

The pickup truck has license plate number DSM0002.

Anyone with information about Murgic's whereabouts is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-9711 or 810-985-8115.

Sulejman Murgic's truck (WDIV)

