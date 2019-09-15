Redford police find missing 75-year-old woman

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a 75-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found safely.

According to Redford Township police, Emma Jenkins was last seen near the intersection of Telegraph and Chicago roads at about 2:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a blue hat, brown shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Jenkins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2555.

