Missing In Michigan

Redford police looking for 16-year-old who did not return home from work

By Brian Newlin

Police in Redford are looking for Toikinte Canak, 16, who did not return home from work Thursday night. (Redford Police Department)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford are looking for a teen who did not return home from work Thursday night.

Toikinte Canak, 16, failed to return home from work after stating he would get a ride home, investigators said. He lives in the area of 7 Mile Road and Beech Daly Road.

Canak is described as black, 5 feet 7 inches tall and  weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Canak's whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Police Department.

