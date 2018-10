REDFORD, Mich. - Police are looking for Chelsea Bowling, a 28-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

She was last seen at 4 p.m. wearing a jogging suit near the intersection of Puritan Street and Beech Daly.

Anyone with information on Bowling is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2555.

