REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Amyra Wesley-Porter was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Chicago Street and Telegraph Road.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair, police said.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2553.

