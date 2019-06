REDFORD, Mich. - Police are searching for 46-year-old Michael Williams who was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Schoolcraft roads.

Williams was last seen on June 1. He is described as a black man, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 212 pounds with black hair.

If you have any information call police at 313-387-2553.

