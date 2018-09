REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford Township are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman who has health problems.

Chelsea Bowling was last seen in the area of Telegraph Road and Puritan Avenue, police said.

You can see a photo of Bowling above.

Police did not say how long she's been missing.

Anyone who has seen Bowling is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2551.

