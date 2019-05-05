Redford police searching for missing 35-year-old man

Police said Raymont Deion Clay,35, disappeared around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after walking away from a group home.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who was last seen Saturday in the area of Inkster and west Chicago.

Police said Raymont Deion Clay,35, disappeared around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after walking away from a group home.

He is described as a black male, weighing 250 pounds and five feet, six inches tall. He was last seen wearing gray shoes and pants. Clay has epilepsy and is autistic.

If you have any information on his disappearance call police at 313-387-2553.

