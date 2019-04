DETROIT - Redford police are searching for 25-year-old Myles Abiodon who was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Abiodon disappeared after walking away from a group home near 7 Mile Road and Beech Daly.

He is described as a black man, 25-years-old, 6 feet, two inches tall weighing 180 pounds. Abiodon disappeared wearing a blue coat and jeans.

If you have any information about his disappearance call police at 313-387-2553.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.