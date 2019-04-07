Redford police seek 25-year-old man missing from group home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for Myles Abiodun, a 25-year-old man who went messing from a Redford Township group home.

According to authorities, Abiodun was last seen Friday near the intersection of Seven Mile and Beech Daly roads at about 7 p.m.

Abiodun is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Abiodun's location is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2555.

