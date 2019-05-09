Redford police seek missing 14-year-old boy

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are looking for Elijah Bowman, a 14-year-old boy who went missing Thursday morning.

Accoridng to authorities, Bowman was last seen near the intersection of West Chicago and Telegraph roads just after 10 a.m.

Bowman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with "Detroit" written on it.

Anyone with information regarding Bowman's location is asked to contact the Redford Police Department at 313-387-2553.

