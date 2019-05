REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said Thursday that a 13-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday has benn found safe.

Redford Township police said Amir Jones was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and West Chicago Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

He has been found and is safe, police said Thursday morning.

