Redford Township police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old girl

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Telegraph Road and West Chicago in Redford Township at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released a photo of the missing teen.

Amyra Porter is described by police as black, 5 feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with short hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy colored jacket.

If you have any information contact 911 or the police at 313-387-2551.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.