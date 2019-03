REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 12-year-old boy from Redford Township is missing, according to police.

The missing boy, who police identified only as Darion, is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and red pants.

Police said he was last seen in the area of 6 Mile Road and Delaware Avenue. Police did not say when he was last seen.

Police did not release a photograph.

